City of Mission going out for bids on $2 million in drainage projects

Nearly 2,000 homeowners in the Mission area are expected to get some flood relief.

On Monday, Mission city leaders gave the green light to start going out for bids for two drainage projects that will address flooding in neighborhoods south of the expressway and near an elementary school.

The projects have a combined cost of about $2 million dollars.

The first project — know as the La Cuchilla Drainage Project — will help homes south of the expressway from Los Ebanos to La Cuchilla Circle.

The second project — a.k.a. the Astroland Project — will also improve drainage near Castro Elementary School on the 200 block of Mayberry Street and the surrounding areas.

The projects aim to keep water off the frontage roads and outside of homes so they can move into drainage ponds.

“We have a difference of elevation between Business 83 and the area from 22 to 24 feet difference in elevation, so that is a lot of water that gets stuck in the expressway,” Mission Assistant City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas.

Terrazas said the city is going to dig drainage ponds nearby that will hold a combined 7 million gallons of water.

Drainage ditches will also be expanded.

In 2024, the Texas General Land Office awarded the city a $2 million grant to cover the majority of the cost.

The city is paying $20,000 out of the general fund to cover the rest.

The projects are estimated to break ground in October 2025, and are expected to be completed by December 2026.

