City of Mission installs license plate readers that help investigators track suspects

The city of Mission now have an extra layer of surveillance on the roads.

The city just added 15 license plate readers that Mission police say they hope will prevent crime.

The license plate readers connect to the internet and then transfers license plates back to a database that investigators access through an app.

There are 10 cameras up throughout Mission in unknown locations, and four other cameras are easier to spot; they're attached to police units.

The cameras scan license plates, and sends the information to a database for investigators.

"It tracks it and tells us it has been through a certain intersection or tells us if they are leaving the city," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said.

Chief Torres says the data can help them find stolen vehicles or ones used in crimes.

The cameras were put in a month ago and so far they are helping the department.

"I can tell you it has helped us already to solve a few crimes and apprehend certain individuals," Chief Torres said.

The cameras, along with some speed radars, were bought with a more than $6 million grant.

"We use them for areas of concern where people are speeding," Chief Torres said. "They themselves usually slow down when they are traveling over the speed limit through a radar."

Chief Torres says they will move the speed radars around town to trouble spots. He also says more license plate readers on the way.

Watch the video above for the full story.