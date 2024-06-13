City of Mission promoting water conservation efforts

Another Rio Grande Valley city is putting out a call to conserve water.

The city of Mission is asking residents to shorten their shower times. A tip on how to do that is to rinse really quick, turn off the water, lather up, then turn it on again to rinse off the soap.

Doing so does save water during a time when ever drop counts.

Other tips the city has is fixing leaks around the home. They say a slow drip can waste as much as 170 gallons a day.

Also, avoid over watering the lawn and only water plants that really need it.

If you have a dishwasher, don't run it unless it's full and try soaking pots and pans instead of running them underwater; that will save about 2.5 gallons.