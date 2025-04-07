Heart of the Valley: STHS offering free glucose screenings

In the Rio Grande Valley, about one in three people are living with diabetes.

If left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems, like blindness and amputations. That's why doctors stress the importance of glucose screenings.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the importance and where people can get free glucose screenings.

South Texas Health Systems in Edinburg and McAllen are offering free screenings every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HEB pharmacy locations across the Valley are also offering free screenings. For a list of locations and schedule, click here.