Heart of the Valley: STHS offering free glucose screenings

2 hours 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, April 07 2025 Apr 7, 2025 April 07, 2025 4:49 PM April 07, 2025 in News - Local

In the Rio Grande Valley, about one in three people are living with diabetes.

If left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems, like blindness and amputations. That's why doctors stress the importance of glucose screenings.

South Texas Health System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the importance and where people can get free glucose screenings.

South Texas Health Systems in Edinburg and McAllen are offering free screenings every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HEB pharmacy locations across the Valley are also offering free screenings. For a list of locations and schedule, click here.

