City of Mission to build new fire station

The city of Mission is taking steps to make sure residents there are staying safe as the city continues to grow.

The city is building a new fire station and is estimated to be ready by next April. This will be Mission's sixth fire station.

The area has currently been seeing a lot of residential growth and that means firefighters and police will be needing to respond to more incidents.

The idea is to hopefully provide a faster response time by being in the area already.

"By doing this it will reduce the time for that area," Mission Fire Department Chief Gilbert Sanchez said. "Currently depending on time of day it may take four to seven minutes."

More stations, more more job opportunities ahead.

The city is discussing ways to get more man power to help man this particular station.