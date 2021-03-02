City of Mission to hold second dose COVID-19 clinic

Photo credit: City of Mission

The city of Mission will hold a second dose COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, March 4.

Officials stress that the clinic is only for individuals who were vaccinated at the Mission Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd. Recipients are asked to arrive at the same time written on their colored wristband from the previous first dose clinic.

Recipients are also asked to bring a photo ID, COVID-19 vaccination card and two filled out registration forms that can be found here. Officials say recipients must bring the first two pages, which include the COVID-19 pre-screening form and the fact sheet for recipients.

People will only be allowed into the parking area at the site 30 minutes before their designated time slots on Thursday.