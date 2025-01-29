City of Pharr celebrates firefighters return from California
The city of Pharr welcomed back three firefighters who returned to the Rio Grande Valley from California.
The firefighters, Pharr Battalion Chief Sergio Vasquez, Jesus Gonzalez and Charlie Cavazos, spent two weeks helping with the Palisades fire near Los Angeles.
RELATED STORY: Pharr firefighters on the front lines of the Palisades fire in California
The city celebrated their return while the firefighters reflected on what they saw and experienced. They are part of the Alamo Strike Team and were tasked with hiking up steep terrain to find and put out hotspots.
Fire officials in California are now investigating how the wildfires started.
