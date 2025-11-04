City of Pharr gets ready for Veterans Day parade, fireworks show
Veterans Day celebrations are happening across the Rio Grande Valley.
The city of Pharr is getting ready for the parade and fireworks event on Saturday.
City spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what people can expect and what to bring.
Pharr's Veterans Day parade is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the downtown area, and the fireworks show begins at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
