City of Primera to distribute water bottles
The city of Primera will be distributing water bottles at Primera Park by city hall Wednesday afternoon.
The distribution will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last.
There will be a limit of one case per household, officials said.
Residents are asked to bring a current water bill and Texas ID.
This distribution is only for Primera utility customers.
The address for the water distribution is 22893 Stuart Place Rd, Harlingen, Texas 78552.
