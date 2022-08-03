City of Primera to distribute water bottles

The city of Primera will be distributing water bottles at Primera Park by city hall Wednesday afternoon.

The distribution will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

There will be a limit of one case per household, officials said.

Residents are asked to bring a current water bill and Texas ID.

This distribution is only for Primera utility customers.

The address for the water distribution is 22893 Stuart Place Rd, Harlingen, Texas 78552.