City of Roma working to renovate plaza into food truck park

Guadalupe Plaza sits at the center of the city of Roma.

It was first built in the 70s and is long overdue for upgrades, which the city is now working on.

The project includes new lighting, a new outdoor stage, seating and a place for food trucks. This would be the first food truck park in all of Starr County.

Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. says this project is to preserve the historic plaza while still attracting new business into the city.

"The plaza and the food truck park is kind of an organic way, grassroots efforts to promote business. Even if it's small vendors, we know the retailers will come eventually," Escobar said.

The city is currently working on some final touches before a ribbon cutting next month.

