Clínica de Vacunación este viernes, 13 de agosto en LUPE
Este viernes se realizará una distribución de vacunas contra el covid-19 en La Unión del Pueblo Entero:(LUPE),
en la ciudad de San Juan.
LUPE sus oficinas están ubicadas en San Juan en el 1601 U.S. 83 San Juan, Texas
Yuri González tiene la información.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
