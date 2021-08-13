x

Clínica de Vacunación este viernes, 13 de agosto en LUPE

By: Yuridia González

Este viernes se realizará una distribución de vacunas contra el covid-19 en La Unión del Pueblo Entero:(LUPE), 

 en la ciudad de San Juan.

LUPE  sus oficinas están ubicadas en San Juan en el 1601 U.S. 83 San Juan, Texas

Yuri González tiene la información. 

Vea el video para el reportaje  completo. 

