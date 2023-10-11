Co-founder of breast cancer support group shares her story battling the disease

A breast cancer survivor is sharing her story battling the disease, and she's now advocating for everyone to get their yearly mammograms.

She even started a non-profit in Edcouch to raise awareness.

Faithful Warriors Breast Cancer Support Group was founded to bring awareness to breast cancer and help low-income women pay for their mammograms.

Dolores Ornelas is a breast cancer survivor and co-founded the group. She says when she was going through chemo, she met Melina Silva and Maricruz Bernal who were also on the same journey.

In 2015, they started the process to make the support group an official organization.

Ornelas says that same year, Silva lost her battle to breast cancer and Bernal lost her battle three years later.

"It was devastating, because I felt like how can now I do this on my own. But the Lord gave me strength to continue and to be able to do this mission, because I felt that I was the one who had the history of cancer in both sides of my family, and they didn't," Ornelas said.

She says because anyone can get breast cancer, the non-profit helps pay for the mammograms of low-income women and if a second screening or radiology is needed they pay for that as well.

Ornelas adds they also make care bags for cancer patients going through chemo.

To help out more women, they partnered with Advanced Urgent Care in Weslaco to host a fall fashion show in support of breast cancer awareness, and all the money raised will go to the non-profit.

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Palacio de Destinee in Weslaco and tickets can be bought at the door.