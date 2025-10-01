Coach Kahil Fennell talks about UTRGV men's basketball non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season

The UTRGV men's basketball team hit the practice court on Tuesday after releasing its schedule for the upcoming season one day prior.

The Vaqueros play Baylor and Illinois in November as part of their non-conference schedule.

Head coach Kahil Fennell feels that these games will prepare the team when conference play comes around.

"We play really good teams starting in the non-conference with our first game at Baylor," coach Fennell said. "There's gonna be some real challenges this year and I think we need that. We need some connectivity we need some mental toughness and something to rely on and I think our guys have shown that so far."

UTRGV begin the regular season on Monday, November 3rd at Baylor. Check out more information on the schedule here.