Coach's Take: Sharyland High School coach talks Rattler football season
The Sharyland High School Rattlers had a bye week after playing 10 games back-to-back.
Sharyland High School Coach Craig Krell discusses the Rattlers season with the KRGV Sports Team and also gives his take on how Vaqueros football has impacted high school football.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Training like the Vaqueros: The defensive line gets ready for game day
-
Coach's Take: Sharyland High School coach talks Rattler football season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Strength and conditioning coach gets Vaqueros ready for gameday
-
UTRGV uses programmed robot to paint the practice field
-
UTRGV volleyball coach discusses 11-game winning streak
Sports Video
-
Training like the Vaqueros: The defensive line gets ready for game day
-
Coach's Take: Sharyland High School coach talks Rattler football season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Strength and conditioning coach gets Vaqueros ready for gameday
-
UTRGV uses programmed robot to paint the practice field
-
UTRGV volleyball coach discusses 11-game winning streak