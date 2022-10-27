Coffee with Coaches: Sharyland Pioneer head football coach Eddie Galindo

It's the snakeskin classic this week for football Friday.

The Sharyland Rattlers take on the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks. Both teams are 3-0 in district 16-5A division two.

Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks head football coach, Eddie Galindo, talks with Channel 5 News Sports for an inside look at the man leading the team.

Galindo was first an art teacher before he became head coach for the Pioneers.

"I started art at the age of five years old, drawing on walls, and as I grew up I had a passion for it," Galindo said. "My dad didn't really think I was going to make a living out of it, so that's why I have a history degree and an art degree."

Watch the video above for the full story.