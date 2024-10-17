Community honoring San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez one year after being killed in line of duty

Thursday marks one year since San Benito police Lieutenant Milton Resendez was killed in the line of duty.

The community plans to come together to honor his life and legacy.

San Benito police say their hearts are still heavy with the loss of a friend, a husband and a colleague who had been on the force for almost three decades. He was one month away from retirement.

RELATED STORY: San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez laid to rest

A framed photo of Lt. Resendez has been put up in the hallway of the San Benito Police Department for the community to remember.

One year ago, Resendez was involved in a police chase when two suspects, identified as Rodrigo Espinosa-Valdez and Rogelio Martinez Jr., shot and killed him.

RELATED STORY: San Benito police officer killed in overnight shooting, two suspects arrested

A year later, the pain is still felt throughout the community.

Friends and family are coming together Thursday night to remember his life and legacy with a blue mass at St. Benedicts Catholic Church and a candlelit vigil at the San Benito Police Department.

The mass is open to the community and the police department is welcoming anyone who would like to come by and pay their respects. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the church, followed by the candlelit vigil at the police department.

Detective Kathy Pardo says the shock of losing Lt. Resendez brought her and his wife together.

"We always hear that officers pass away in the line of duty all the time, but you never think it's going to be your department, so it was a surreal moment when that happened to us. We got closer as officers and a department and got closer to his family and his wife," Pardo said.

Lt. Resendez is survived by his wife and family. He was a godfather to 11 kids.