Brownsville police investigate bomb threat at local shelter
A Brownsville Police Department spokesperson said they are investigating a bomb threat made to Friendship of Women Inc. shelter, located at 95 East Price Road.
The spokesperson said the call was made Monday afternoon. Police conducted an investigation at the premises but did not locate any explosives.
Friendship of Women Inc. is a shelter that helps adults and children impacted by family and sexual violence, according to their website mission statement.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito resident speaks out after porch pirate steals package
-
Two suspects accused in McAllen burglary now in custody
-
Two homes in Brownsville destroyed in fire
-
Undocumented migrant arrested for pointing laser at CBP helicopter in Mission
-
McAllen police chief: Border Patrol agent killed in multi-vehicle crash
Sports Video
-
Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win...
-
PSJA baseball wins eighth straight with shutout over Weslaco
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Houston Cougars devastated after falling to Florida in national championship game
-
Houston's Kelvin Sampson can become oldest head coach to win National Championship...