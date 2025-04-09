Brownsville police investigate bomb threat at local shelter

A Brownsville Police Department spokesperson said they are investigating a bomb threat made to Friendship of Women Inc. shelter, located at 95 East Price Road.

The spokesperson said the call was made Monday afternoon. Police conducted an investigation at the premises but did not locate any explosives.

Friendship of Women Inc. is a shelter that helps adults and children impacted by family and sexual violence, according to their website mission statement.