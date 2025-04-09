x

Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win over Edcouch-Elsa

1 hour 32 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 10:47 PM April 08, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from the Mercedes Lady Tigers softball team defeating Edcouch-Elsa 7-3 on Tuesday night.

