Heart of the Valley: Managing diabetes with your diet

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS, NOTICIAS RGV and TAKE 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.

In today’s segment, Channel 5 News is joined by registered dietician Lesley Garcia and South Texas Health System McAllen Director of Nutrition Patrick Woodin. The guests show viewers how to make a diabetes friendly meal.

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for a full schedule of when and where screenings will be available.