Heart of the Valley: Managing diabetes with your diet
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS, NOTICIAS RGV and TAKE 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
In today’s segment, Channel 5 News is joined by registered dietician Lesley Garcia and South Texas Health System McAllen Director of Nutrition Patrick Woodin. The guests show viewers how to make a diabetes friendly meal.
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for a full schedule of when and where screenings will be available.
More News
News Video
-
Border Patrol agent killed in McAllen crash remembered as a 'fiery personality'
-
Hidalgo concert benefitting flood victims
-
Family mourns McAllen man found dead at Matamoros beach
-
Emergency officals urging Valley residents to complete iSTAT survey
-
Detention pond project already benefitting residents in Las Milpas area
Sports Video
-
Port Isabel Tarpons football stars sign to play in college
-
UTRGV Men's Tennis Looking to finish the season undefeated
-
Progreso ISD holds school board meeting following disqualification from soccer playoffs
-
Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win...
-
PSJA baseball wins eighth straight with shutout over Weslaco