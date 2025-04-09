San Benito resident speaks out after porch pirate steals package

San Benito police are still looking for an accused porch pirate caught on camera over a week ago.

The victim of the theft, Israel Villareal III, said he was out of town, but caught the theft on his home cameras. He says the guy on camera took about $200 in supplies he had ordered for his small business.

But he has another reason for releasing the footage.

"If they were currently going through neighborhoods and picking up packages, that was the main goal of the video, was to stop them in their tracks and prevent other people's stuff from being taken," Villareal said.

San Benito police say their investigation continues.

