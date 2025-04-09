San Benito resident speaks out after porch pirate steals package
San Benito police are still looking for an accused porch pirate caught on camera over a week ago.
The victim of the theft, Israel Villareal III, said he was out of town, but caught the theft on his home cameras. He says the guy on camera took about $200 in supplies he had ordered for his small business.
But he has another reason for releasing the footage.
"If they were currently going through neighborhoods and picking up packages, that was the main goal of the video, was to stop them in their tracks and prevent other people's stuff from being taken," Villareal said.
San Benito police say their investigation continues.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
San Benito resident speaks out after porch pirate steals package
-
Two suspects accused in McAllen burglary now in custody
-
Two homes in Brownsville destroyed in fire
-
Undocumented migrant arrested for pointing laser at CBP helicopter in Mission
-
McAllen police chief: Border Patrol agent killed in multi-vehicle crash
Sports Video
-
Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win...
-
PSJA baseball wins eighth straight with shutout over Weslaco
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Houston Cougars devastated after falling to Florida in national championship game
-
Houston's Kelvin Sampson can become oldest head coach to win National Championship...