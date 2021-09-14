Community mourns Mercedes ISD teacher who died of COVID-19

What was supposed to be the start of a new school year for Pedro “Peter” Segura turned into the fight of his life.

The father, brother and beloved math teacher at Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School lost his life to COVID-19 on Friday.

"Things took a turn in late August, and he had to go into the ICU, but just overall my dad was in good spirits,” Emiliano Segura – Pedro Segura’s son – said. “He would text us saying this was going to be temporary and that he was going to make it out."

Pedro Segura’s family says despite his loss, he is still with them, and so are the lessons he taught.

His son, Emiliano, says his dad strived for perfection - one of many memories his family and his students will hold on to.

Unfortunately, Pedro Segura was unable able to make it to the first day of the new school year.

Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn Ann Mendiola said the virus didn't stop him from reaching out to school staff.

"He was still sending emails and communicating with the staff as much as possible during his illness, and reaching out,” Mendiola said. “He couldn't wait to get back to work.".

Mendiola said grief counselors have been at the school to speak with anyone needing to talk about the passing of Pedro Segura.

A service will be held for Peter Segura on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Grace Church in La Feria.