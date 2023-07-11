Community mourns woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in San Juan

A community is in mourning after an apparent murder suicide in San Juan.

San Juan police believe 38-year-old Felipe Ramirez shot and killed his wife, 33-year-old Leann Ramirez, then took his own life on the porch of their home.

"A person to be never forgotten because she never forgot anybody," long-time friend of Leann, Erica Trevino, said. "She was there for the community, and she would go out her way for anybody. She was an amazing person."

Trevino says she had just visited the home two days before.

"I was here two days ago. It was a party for their daughter and my daughter slept over, so it [gave] us a shock, [we] couldn't believe it," Trevino said.

Leann was known in the community and her death personally impacted San Juan's Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

"When I got to the scene, it was just mind-blowing. Somebody I had seen previously on the 4th of July even. When I heard that, then I saw it was her, I just couldn't believe it," Sifuentes said.

Joanne Herrera says Leann was her daughters' softball coach, and went out of her way to help out when needed.

"She went out of her way to make sure if my daughter didn't have any way of going, she would go get her from my house," Herrera said.

She says she didn't know Leann's husband very well, but says her friend had mentioned trouble in her relationship before.

"She was in a rocky relationship, but that was the most that I had heard or that I knew about. Never ever did I think it would come down to this," Herrera said.

Sifuentes encourages everyone to speak up against domestic violence.

"Even if it's just a rumor, even if it's just an argument, just let us know. We can follow up and try to prevent something like this from happening," Sifuentes said.

The couple's five children were home at the time of the incident. Their ages ranged from 7 to 15 years old, they were left unharmed.

Authorities say they are working with PSJA Independent School District to make sure they are getting the support they need as they cope with losing their parents.

Authorities are still working to find out what caused Felipe to kill his wife and then take his own life.