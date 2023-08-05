Community steps up to support family of Willacy County sheriff's deputy after losing home in fire

After losing their house in a fire, the family of a deputy with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office are searching for a new place to call home, but they aren't doing it alone.

Thursday started as a normal day for Felix Tamez Jr., who was headed to San Antonio to pick up an inmate.

Tamez then received a call from his wife, Leticia, who was working from home as a member of the county’s family crisis center.

“The call I'm getting from my wife is not just, ‘hey, honey, how you doing,’” Tamez said. “It's, ‘our house is gone.’"

Leticia recalled smelling something burning and heard crackling noises.

“I opened up my son's room and the whole room was engulfed in flames,” Leticia said.

Everyone managed to get out of the house safely, but the home was destroyed in the fire.

“Even till today, I'm still hoping that somebody would call me and tell me it's a joke, but it wasn't,” Tamez said. “Now [we’re] just letting go of all the memories, just [moving] with the new ones we're going to build."

The Raymondville fire chief says the fire was caused by the home’s A/C unit.

The Tamez family is looking for a place to stay, but they’re not doing it alone.

Raymondville fire Chief Oscar Gutierrez is paying for the family of six to stay at a hotel. The Raymondville school district bought clothing and food for the family, while Tamez's boss — Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar — set up a GofundMe page for them.

“It means everything, the people that are just, out of nowhere, coming out and helping out my family,” Tamez said. “And I'm grateful for every, every single thing."

To donate to the GofundMe page, click here.