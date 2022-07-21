x

Company drops plans to build concrete plant near schools in Alamo

By: Christian von Preysing

The company behind a proposed concrete plant in Alamo is dropping its plans.

Edinburg-based Texas Cordia Construction LLC was seeking to build near two schools and a retirement community, but people in the area immediately voiced concerns about air pollution.

The company listened and now they are now looking for a new place to build the plant.

"I am pretty much elated that the community came together, concerns were voiced, and their voices were heard," said State Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez. 

"It says a lot about the company, actually listening, understanding and doing their part to make sure those concerns were addressed."

