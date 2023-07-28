x

Comunidad: Driscoll Health System y RGV Vipers realizan evento de regreso a clases

By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, el representante Driscoll Health System, Severiano Lopez, nos habla acerca de un evento que realizaran en conjunto con los RGV Vipers con el proposito de preparar a la comunidad con el regreso a clases el primero de agosto.

En el 'Back To School Expo' ambas organizaciones proveerán distintas actividades como vacunas, exámenes físicos, suministros escolares y mucho más.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

