Comunidad: Driscoll Health System y RGV Vipers realizan evento de regreso a clases
En Comunidad, el representante Driscoll Health System, Severiano Lopez, nos habla acerca de un evento que realizaran en conjunto con los RGV Vipers con el proposito de preparar a la comunidad con el regreso a clases el primero de agosto.
En el 'Back To School Expo' ambas organizaciones proveerán distintas actividades como vacunas, exámenes físicos, suministros escolares y mucho más.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen kicks off MXLAN Festival weekend
-
Slain San Perlita teen remembered as a 'kind soul' by his father
-
10-year-old girl injured in Edinburg crash that claimed the life of three...
-
Rio Grande Valley Humane Society asking the public to participate in National...
-
Engineering company looking at sites for potential Hidalgo County animal shelter
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals