CON MI GENTE: Por Vida Food Festival in Pharr

PHARR – The Por Vida Food Festival in Pharr started three years ago as a way to serve healthy foods to help people stay healthy.

Now, the demand for a healthier life has exploded and the small idea from three years ago has grown with the times.

The festival is only once a year in February at the Pharr Evens Center.

For more information watch the video above.



