x

CON MI GENTE: Por Vida Food Festival in Pharr

7 hours 48 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 February 18, 2020 6:00 AM February 18, 2020 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

PHARR – The Por Vida Food Festival in Pharr started three years ago as a way to serve healthy foods to help people stay healthy.

Now, the demand for a healthier life has exploded and the small idea from three years ago has grown with the times.

The festival is only once a year in February at the Pharr Evens Center.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days