CON MI GENTE: So many collections
One Harlingen man is putting his entire collection of toy cars and sports memorabilia for sale after 35 years of collecting.
David Vogel, a retired attorney said his collection started, because he wanted to get a gift for his wife.
"It just grew and grew and because I had that two story building in La Feria, I had plenty of room,” Vogel said.
Vogel’s collection is located at Down Home Market in Harlingen.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD opens classrooms for students with connectivity problems
-
CON MI GENTE: So many collections
-
Cameron County receives $1.8 million grant for November election
-
Point Isabel makes last-minute push to boost census participation
-
Customs and Border Protection purchases body cameras for local Border Patrol agents