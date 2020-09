CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks

A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country.

TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals — produces special masks that allow musicians to play their instruments while keeping their faces covered.

The business, which is located in San Juan, produces 3,000 to 4,000 face masks every day.

