CON MI GENTE: Valley Residents Come Together for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MISSION - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thousands of people will be diagnosed with the disease this year; The Rio Grande Valley is working to find a cure.

The start and finish line is up and everyone is warming up for the13th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5-k run.

Every year the support continues to grow.

For more information watch the video above.