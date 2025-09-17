Concerns raised after 'kissing bug’ disease detected in Hidalgo County

Two chronic cases of a life-threatening tropical disease spread by a parasite were detected in Hidalgo County, authorities said.

Researchers are now looking for ways to raise awareness on Chagas disease, spread by the insect known as the kissing bug.

The small, dark bug is found in homes and fields in rural areas.

Health officials — including some at Texas A&M and the Texas Department of State Health Services — were among the authors in a report on Chagas disease published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, the disease spreads after the bug bites and sucks blood from animals or people, and then defecate on the wound, leading to an infection as the parasite enters the body.

Chronic infection can lead to serious heart and digestive issues, and even sudden death.

The report urges the federal government to reclassify Chagas as an endemic disease to bring more attention to the disease.

According to Dr. Ivan Garcia with DHR Health, patients don't know they were bitten.

“When they're sleeping, people get bit. It can go into the bloodstream and cause a problem," Garcia said.

If the U.S. recognizes Chagas as an endemic disease, it would unlock vital resources researchers say would mean access to better surveillance, prevention and testing efforts and funding for research.

Many doctors don't look for Chagas in patients, according to the CDC report. But Dr. Garcia said anyone can be at risk.

“If that bug is in the house, it can bite everybody — you don't feel it,” Garcia said.

According to the Hidalgo County Health Department, the chronic cases of Chagas detected in the area indicate that the patients contracted it at some point during their lives. Officials said there is no indication they contracted it locally.

