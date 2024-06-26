x

Condenan a 30 años a Carlos Mario Vargas por agresión sexual a menores

Condenan a 30 años a Carlos Mario Vargas por agresión sexual a menores
3 hours 5 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 6:16 PM June 26, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Carlos Mario Vargas fue condenado a 30 años de prisión en un caso de agresión sexual agravada a un menor.

El pasado 24 de junio, Vargas se declaró culpable y fue condenado por dos cargos de agresión sexual con agravantes a un menor.

La investigación de este caso se inició el 8 de diciembre de 2019, y una entrevista forense certificó, qué vargas abusó de dos menores en varias ocasiones, por lo que recibió esta sentencia.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days