Congressional candidate Bobby Pulido to speak at UTRGV in Edinburg

Bobby Pulido (KRGV file photo)

Congressional candidate Bobby Pulido is scheduled to speak at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The UTRGV College Democrats are hosting an exclusive campus discussion where they will explore Pulido's vision for South Texas, according to a news release.

The news release said Pulido will talk about his journey from a celebrated music artist to a public servant. He will also explain his plans to strengthen opportunity, education and community investment in the Rio Grande Valley.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.