Congressman Cuellar responds to efforts from the Texas Democratic Party to sanction him

Texas Democrats will soon decide if they want to continue supporting Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The decision will come over a year after the congressman and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges.

Members of the Texas Democrat Executive Committee said they also believe Congressman Cuellar has shifted too far to the right.

Committee members said Cuellar has recently voted against party lines. He recently voted for the Laken Riley Act — which requires the government to detain undocumented immigrants accused of minor crimes. Cuellar was also one of two Texas Democrats who voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which bans schools from receiving federal funds if they allow trans athletes in girls sports.

If the resolution to sanction Cuellar passes, Cuellar won't get financial support from them in next campaign season. He would also be banned from some party events.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Starr County Republican Party, and their chair declined an interview.

The chair of the Starr County Democratic Party did not respond to a request for an interview.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, Cuellar’s team said he will continue his bipartisan approach.

Read the statement in full below:

“Congressman Cuellar remains deeply committed to the people of South Texas—working hard every day to deliver real results that matter to our communities. That’s why, in the last election, he outperformed both presidential candidates across the district.

It’s also important to point out that local Democratic Party chairs across our region were not consulted in this matter—an unfortunate oversight that excluded the voices of those closest to the people. To date, the full executive committee has not held a vote.

As always, Congressman Cuellar will keep putting South Texas families first. His focus is—and will remain—on strong, effective representation that reflects the values, needs, and priorities of the district he proudly serves.”

Cuellar has been asked many times if he would consider switching parties, but he's been adamant that he will remain a Democrat.

The State Democratic Executive Committee is expected to take up the vote on Monday, May 12.

