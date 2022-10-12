Congressman Vicente Gonzalez introduces bill that would allow working military dogs to be buried in veteran cemeteries

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez on Tuesday introduced a bill that, if passed, would allow military working dogs to be buried in national and certain state veteran cemeteries.

The Sgt. Fieldy Act is named after a military dog who served three tours in Afghanistan and now lives with his handler, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Nicolas Caceres.

"It's definitely exciting news," Caceres said. "It's a step in the right direction. I'm happy that this is starting to get some momentum. Hopefully, it goes through."

"All the Marines that have been around Sgt. Fieldy, that deployed with him throughout the years are going to excited for this and its well deserved, along with all the other canine dogs that did their deployments," Caceres continued.

If the bill passes, Corporal Caceres would be able to bury Sgt. Fieldy at the Rio Grande State Veteran Cemetery in Mission.