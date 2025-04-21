x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Motivos para deportar a un residente permanente

3 hours 18 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 5:00 PM April 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos

Ser residente permanente en los Estados Unidos brinda muchos beneficios, pero es importante saber que este estatus no es absoluto. Existen circunstancias en las que un residente podría enfrentar la deportación, especialmente si ha tenido problemas legales.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa con la abogada Susana Silva. 

Ubicación: 103 S.3 RD St, Harlingen 

Número de contacto: (956) 734-5086. 

