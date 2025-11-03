Construction set to begin on new parking garage in downtown Edinburg

Construction on a new parking garage in downtown Edinburg is set to begin.

The garage will be located at McIntyre Street and North Closner Boulevard. The lot will close on Wednesday and construction will begin on Thursday, according to a city of Edinburg Facebook post.

The post said construction will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. One southbound lane of North Closner Boulevard, part of West Kuhn Street and the sidewalk in front of the site will be closed.

Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to North 10th Avenue and signs will be posted for guidance, according to the post.

Jurors and visitors heading to the Hidalgo County Courthouse can park in lots L2 and L3 on North Closner Boulevard or lots A2 and A3; free Valley Metro shuttle service will be made available, according to the post.