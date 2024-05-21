Consumer Reports: Best in-ear thermometers for 2024

As parents and caregivers, we want the best for our family, especially when they’re sick. That means having an easy-to-use and reliable thermometer. From traditional oral thermometers to speedy in-ear models, the choices may seem endless. Consumer Reports latest test results can help you have the right tools for caring for your loved ones’ health.

With little ones around, parents know that having a reliable thermometer is essential for peace of mind. Choosing the right one can be challenging, but Consumer Reports’ exclusive tests can help.

Testers compare the devices to a mercury thermometer in the labs. Then, they take repeated readings to assess consistency. The results show which in-ear thermometers are the easiest to use and offer the most accurate readings.

The ten thermometers in CR's ratings take temperature via the ear, and half of them can also take temperature via the temporal artery, which means you place the thermometer against the forehead or the temple.

When choosing a thermometer, CR says accuracy and consistency are key. One thing to know about in-ear thermometers is that they require extra cleaning care.

Testers found that earwax residue on the probe's surface can interfere with infrared sensors, which can lead to inaccurate readings.

Consider models that offer disposable plastic covers. Among the top models from Consumer Reports tests are the Braun ThermoScan 7, which costs around $60, and the Alcedo Digital Thermometer, which costs about $25.

Practice using your thermometer when your child is healthy and become familiar with how it works. That way, you can feel confident and get an accurate reading when you need it the most.

Remember that The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend taking kids’ temperatures via the ear until they’re at least six months old. A rectal thermometer is best for infants under three months.