Consumer Reports: Choosing better breakfast cereals

You already know that sugary cereal isn’t exactly a healthy food. Still, a recent study finds that breakfast cereals marketed to kids may be getting even worse: sweeter, saltier, and less nutritious. Consumer Reports has tips to help you make smarter choices at the grocery store.

A recent study took a close look at newly launched breakfast cereals between 2010 and 2023 that were geared to kids ages 5 to 12. Over that time, the fat, sodium, and sugar content trended higher, while some good stuff like protein and fiber dropped.

And when it comes to sugar, the numbers really jump out. On average, a single serving of cereal packed nearly three teaspoons of sugar. According to the study authors, that's about 45 percent of the maximum amount of added sugars the American Heart Association recommends a child have in an entire day.

All this might have you looking beyond those brightly colored boxes. Consumer Reports has advice on how to choose a breakfast cereal that will offer your kids – and your whole family – a better balance of nutrition!

Breakfast can help kick-start the day. It can help stabilize your blood sugar and keep you satiated, making you less likely to overeat later in the day.

Cereals are convenient and can be a good source of some nutrients. That’s why choosing the right one can make all the difference.

When you’re shopping for cereal, don’t just check the front of the box; flip it over and take a close look at the ingredients list and nutrition facts. The ingredients are listed in order of amount, from most to least, so whole grains, like whole wheat, oats, or barley, should be the first ingredient

Whole grains have fiber, which is great for your gut and keeps you full. You can further boost your cereal's fiber content by adding unsweetened dried or fresh fruit. Your cereal doesn't have to be sugar-free to make it a healthy breakfast, but try to choose one with less than 6 grams of added sugar per serving.

If your family’s favorite cereal has more sugar than you’d like, don’t feel you have to give it up completely. Try mixing it half and half with a lower-sugar, higher-fiber cereal. That way, everyone stays happy, and you’re sneaking in some extra nutrition. It’s an easy way to find a good balance.

Cereal on its own isn’t usually a major source of protein, but adding a cup of low-fat dairy or soy milk can add enough protein to help keep blood sugar steady.

And Consumer Reports says it’s worth measuring what you pour. Most people serve themselves more cereal than they realize. Pour your usual amount, then measure it so you know what you’re really getting in terms of sugar, calories, and sodium.

Your family is healthy and ready to take on the day!