Consumer Reports: Espresso machines for your caffeine fix

If your love of lattes is taking a toll on your bank account, maybe you’re considering an espresso machine for your home. There are many pro-style machines, but can any deliver authentic coffee shop flavor?

Consumer Reports brews up some buying advice for the caffeinated among us.

If getting your daily caffeine fix at your favorite coffee shop is costing you hundreds of dollars every year, an alternative could be an espresso machine for your home, but those aren’t exactly budget-friendly either.

The machines require a certain skill level to operate. You need to learn how to grind the beans to a certain consistency, pack the portafilter, and operate the steam wand, which all of the machines tested have.

Consumer Reports looked for a good, at-home espresso machine that produces a well-balanced espresso and has steam wands capable of producing a fine micro-foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and even latte art.

Those with barista experience may appreciate the Rancilio Silvia Pro X, which costs $1990 for its beautiful design. But $2000 is a lot, to spend on a countertop appliance.

If your espresso skills are more basic, consider the Breville Bambino Plus for $500. It’s easy to operate, and even beginners would have a hard time not getting a good espresso from this machine.

Although the $90 DeLonghi EC260BK lacks the fancy features and sleeker look of the higher-end machines, it’s simple to operate and produces a perfectly fine espresso.

But there are even simpler options still for espresso lovers.

In CR’s tests, the coffee machine—from the same brand that makes the famous Instant Pot — the Instant Multi Pod 68MB for $200 earned top scores for brewing temperature, speed, and convenience.

You can make espresso and larger servings of coffee using different kinds of pods for each, and you don’t need to know anything about making espresso.

Consumer Reports says consider pairing your coffee maker with a milk frother, and you’ll have a little cafe right at home. CR’s recent evaluations found several frothers that do a great job frothing both milk and non-dairy alternatives, including the Instant Milk Frother for $30.