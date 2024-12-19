Consumer Reports: Home gift guide

If you’re frantically trying to finish your holiday gift-giving, Consumer Reports is here to help!

Well, the product testing experts at Consumer Reports have the help. They’ve spent the past year testing and reviewing thousands of products just in time to reveal the best gift ideas for you and your loved ones.

From sheets to slippers, mixers to mattresses, the experts at Consumer Reports are constantly testing products for your home and garden and everywhere in between.

Here to help: Consumer Reports’ Home for the Holidays Gift Guide!

A cordless drill is a must-have DIY tool for new homeowners and apartment dwellers. The Skil Cordless Drill offers the power, speed, and handling of drills that cost twice as much.

If the kitchen is where your loved one spends most of their time, the possibilities are endless.

Think about appliances they’ve been eyeing, like a blender, air fryer, or, for coffee lovers, a new machine. CR’s tested coffeemakers, espresso machines, coffee pod makers, and even milk frothers. The Nespresso Essenza Mini, which costs $180, earns top scores and makes espresso drinks at the touch of a button.

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, an 8-inch chef’s knife is the perfect gift, and chances are they’ll use it every day, probably more than anything else in the kitchen. The Wüsthof Classic 8” Chef's Knife, which costs $170, is a good choice. But overall, the Henckels Premio 8” Chef’s Knife, which costs $45, was also one of the best, costing a lot less.

To make their home a bit cozier, think of bedding. The Quince Premium Down Alternative Comforter - All Season, which starts at $100, is soft and fluffy and will keep them warm but not too warm this winter and beyond.

Almost everyone can use and enjoy a set of sheets. The Casaluna (Target) Washed Supima Sateen Sheet Set -500 TC, which costs $105 and is available at Target, comes in several colors and offers a crisp cotton feel. It aced CR’s fit, strength, and shrinkage tests.

Finally, the night owls in your life might appreciate a gentle wake-up from a Sunrise alarm clock. Instead of a jarring alarm, it emits a gentle light for your favorite sleepy head. The JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock, which costs $40, is easy to use and set up, something they will surely appreciate on Christmas morning and every morning of the year.

If you’re still stumped, sometimes, a little time and effort are the best gifts. How about a coupon your loved one can cash in for a free snow shovel or fall cleanup? How about help with organizing? And if that doesn’t work, a magazine subscription to Consumer Reports is a gift that keeps on giving!