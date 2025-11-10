Convicted felon in Brownsville murder for hire case testifies against alleged mastermind

A convicted felon told jurors he was offered $5,000 to help kill a Brownsville woman.

Charly Carrillo Torres took the stand Monday during the third day of Cynthia Margarita Olvera's trial.

Olvera is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of Adela Gonzalez Martinez.

Adela’s body was found in her apartment on Nov. 2, 2020 with a gunshot wound to the head.

The indictment against Olvera accuses her of conspiring with her husband — Jose "Pepe" Arnoldo Rodriguez — of hiring two men to kill Adela.

Rodriguez was identified as Adela’s ex-husband.

According to the police report, a relative of Rodriguez told authorities that Rodriguez had approached him and offered him $10,000 to kill Adela because “his wife had taken child support from him.”

The police report said investigators learned Rodriguez had paid Adela $10,000, and he still owed her about $10,000.

The hired men, Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez and Charly Carrillo Torres, took plea deals in connection with the investigation.

Torres pleaded guilty in September 2024 to a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony for a 25-year sentence in exchange for his testimony.

Olvera was arrested in November 2024 in connection with the investigation. Prosecutors said they believe Olvera was the "mastermind" behind Adela’s death.

On the stand, Torres said he did not know Olvera but was ordered by Rodriguez to be a part of Adela’s murder, and claimed he was promised $5,000 to help kill her.

Rodriguez was sentenced on Nov. 3 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder charge in connection with Adela’s death.