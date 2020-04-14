Convicted murderer arrested at Falfurrias checkpoint for allegedly smuggling

FALFURRIAS – A man with a prior murder conviction was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint on Monday for allegedly smuggling.

Border Patrol says agents referred a passenger vehicle occupied by two individuals for secondary inspection.

Agents identified the passenger as a Colombian national in the U.S. illegally, according to a release.

Further inspection revealed the driver, a U.S. citizen, had an extensive criminal history, including a second-degree murder conviction in Louisiana, where he served five years in prison.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Customs and Border Protection for further information about the driver. As of Tuesday afternoon, the agency has not responded.