Coronavirus 101: Join us for a live interview with a Texas expert on what you need to know

Join us for a live interview answering the most pressing questions about the coronavirus and Texas with Jason McLellan, an associate professor of molecular biosciences at the University of Texas at Austin and a leading expert on the coronavirus. The interview will be moderated by The Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha.

McLellan has led a team of researchers in creating the first 3D atomic-scale map of the part of the coronavirus that attaches to and infects human cells — a critical breakthrough toward developing a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus. McLellan has previously studied at the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center, and he and his McLellan Lab team have years of experience studying SARS and MERS — viruses that are in the same family as the new coronavirus and that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Need to keep tabs on the latest coronavirus news in Texas? Our evening roundup has you covered.

This conversation will be livestreamed from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday here and on our social media channels, and we’ll be asking McLellan your most pressing questions on the coronavirus outbreak in real time. Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.

