Court Finds No Evidence of Fraud in Starr Co. Elections

RIO GRANDE CITY – The ruling is in for a 5-month-long election battle in Starr County.

The election results from March will stand.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Leticia Garza Galvan, who was running for Starr County Judge and Martie Garcia Vela, who was running for 229th District Court Judge.

They raised concerns about voter assistance at the polls, the early voting ballot board, ballot box security and mail-in ballots.

The Texas Appeals Court found no clear evidence of systematic fraud or error-producing protocols.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez has more details on the case.

