COVID-19 cases drop for second week in a row

The amount of new COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley is providing a positive outlook as for the second week in a row, the seven day average of new cases has dropped.

Last week, state health officials were cautiously optimistic on the initial drop in cases due to decreased testing following last month’s winter storm. This week’s drop in cases fell by more than half compared to last week’s 2,700 new cases Valley wide according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"Right now our seven-day increase for the last seven days was just at 1,300, which is about 75% down from just two weeks ago,” Dr. Elizabeth Cuevas – the DSHS regional health emergency preparedness and response manager said. “So we're seeing some pretty significant case decreases. And in line with that which is more reassuring we're seeing decreased hospitalizations."

Hospitalizations in the Valley also dropped this week from 8.5 to 7%.