COVID deaths reach 4,000 in Hidalgo County

The community of Hidalgo County is mourning the loss of more than 4,000 people who died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s really sad because although a lot of people have died, we don’t take care of ourselves," Hidalgo County resident Iris de Anda said. "We don’t take care of ourselves and this really hurts.”

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the Valley's come a long way from the start of the pandemic.

"We had the highest mortality rate at one point in the nation," Melendez said. "5% of people that got COVID would die."

Melendez says the baseline health in the community proved to be lower than the rest of the nation.

"Our population in Hidalgo County was the sickest, and we learned that the reason why was because of our baseline," Melendez said. "Diabetes, hepatitis, obesity, those three factors were not being addressed."

Melendez says those 4,000 deaths did not happen in vain, because the county has learned from it, and fortunately the mortality rate is now much lower than earlier in the pandemic.

Melendez says the greatest defense is the vaccine, and recommends getting the latest COVID shots.