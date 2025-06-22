Crash in Los Fresnos leaves 2 people in critical condition, fire chief says

Photo credit: MGN Online

Five people were hospitalized Sunday evening following a crash in Los Fresnos, according to the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

The crash involved two pickup trucks that crashed head on at around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 100, Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said.

Among those hospitalized were a child and an adult female in critical condition. The three others are in stable condition, Daniels said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.