Crash in Los Fresnos leaves 2 people in critical condition, fire chief says
Five people were hospitalized Sunday evening following a crash in Los Fresnos, according to the Los Fresnos Fire Department.
The crash involved two pickup trucks that crashed head on at around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 100, Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said.
Among those hospitalized were a child and an adult female in critical condition. The three others are in stable condition, Daniels said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
