Crash kills 14 people in Mexico after bus departs from McAllen
Authorities in Mexico said 14 people died in a bus crash Monday morning after the bus left McAllen for the Mexican city of Durango.
A spokesperson for the Lerdo Fire Department in Mexico said the bus caught fire after crashing with a tractor trailer. Ten of the 24 passengers on the bus made it out alive.
A spokesperson said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Monday, and the bus was operated by the tour company Aser Tours.
The city of Lerdo is about seven hours away from McAllen and two and a half hours away from Durango.
Aser Tours was running a round trip, two-day shopping excursion from Durango to McAllen, set to depart on Friday.
Aser Tours released a statement on their Instagram page saying they will offer support to victims and the operator of the tractor trailer was at fault in the crash.
Channel 5 News has reached out to Aser Tours and is still waiting for a response.
