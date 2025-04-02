Crawfish Boil and Brews event scheduled in May in Brownsville
It's a big party in Brownsville, the Crawfish Boil and Brews is scheduled in May.
Rio Grande Valley residents should plan for some great food, fun and spirits.
Event organizer Harash Dholwani speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at this big event.
The Crawfish Boil and Brews is scheduled for May 18 at Linear Park in Brownsville. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
