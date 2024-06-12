Crews cleaning up tar washing up on South Padre Island

Crews with South Padre Island’s shoreline department are removing tar balls that are washing up along the shore, according to a news release.

Channel 5 News was told crews worked on Monday night to clean them up.

“We did our whole city limits,” South Padre Island Shoreline Director Kristina Boburka said. “We're going to continue to monitor what washes in, if need be we'll do what we do again."

As previously reported, the tar balls are not the result of a crude oil spill, but are a natural occurrence caused by oil that seeps from the floor in the Gulf of Mexico.

A news release from South Padre Island says tar balls have been washing up from Corpus Christi to South Padre Island. If you get it on your skin or clothes, you can use dish soap or baby oil to get it off.

To report tar ball sightings, contact the Texas General Land Office's Oil Spill Division at 1-800-832-8224.